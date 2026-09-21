DMK, BJP question TVK’s star campaigner list

CHENNAI: The TVK’s inclusion of leaders from other political parties in its list of star campaigners for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls has drawn objections from the DMK and BJP, with both parties seeking clarification from Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik.
DMK organising secretary and former MP R S Bharathi, after meeting Patnaik on Monday, said the party had submitted a representation seeking that campaign expenditure incurred by such leaders be accounted for in the candidates’ election expenses, wherever applicable.
Bharathi questioned the inclusion of Congress MP Manickam Tagore, VCK leaders Thol Thirumavalavan and Vanni Arasu, MDMK leaders Vaiko and Durai Vaiko and IUML leader Kader Mohideen in the TVK list.
“Have the Congress and VCK lost their recognised-party status, or have they joined the TVK?” he asked, questioning the basis on which leaders of other parties had been included in the ruling party’s list.
Talking to reporters here, Bharathi also questioned the deployment of police personnel for candidates, alleging that the security arrangements were intended to address opposition faced by TVK nominees. He said the DMK did not require such protection.
He alleged that the bypolls were necessitated by the purchase of two MLAs and claimed that Congress leaders had been brought into the TVK fold after being offered ministerial berths.
Bharathi said DMK president M K Stalin’s campaign schedule would be announced in the next two or three days.
BJP state secretary ‘Karate’ R Thiagarajan has also urged Archana Patnaik, seeking clarification on the issue.