DMK, BJP question TVK’s star campaigner list

DMK organising secretary and former MP R S Bharathi, after meeting Patnaik on Monday, said the party had submitted a representation seeking that campaign expenditure incurred by such leaders be accounted for in the candidates’ election expenses, wherever applicable.

Bharathi questioned the inclusion of Congress MP Manickam Tagore, VCK leaders Thol Thirumavalavan and Vanni Arasu, MDMK leaders Vaiko and Durai Vaiko and IUML leader Kader Mohideen in the TVK list.