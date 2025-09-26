DMK appoints district in-charges for newly bifurcated Tirunelveli units

CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday announced the bifurcation of its Tirunelveli district unit into Tirunelveli East and Tirunelveli West to streamline party administration.

According to a statement issued by party general secretary Durai Murugan, former Assembly Speaker R. Avudaiyappan has been named district in-charge for Tirunelveli West, which will oversee the Ambasamudram and Alangulam Assembly constituencies.

M. Kragambel has been appointed the district in-charge for Tirunelveli East, comprising Nanguneri and Radhapuram constituencies.

He said the restructuring aimed to ensure smooth organisational functioning in the region.