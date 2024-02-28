DMK announces meetings to popularise budget, celebrate CM's birthday from March 2

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has announced a series of meetings across the state from March 2 to celebrate the 71st birthday of Chief Minister M K Stalin and popularise the budget presented by the party led government for the state for 2024-25 financial year.

According to a release issued by the DMK headquarters on Tuesday, meetings would be held in well over 120 places for three consecutive days from March 2.

Seniors minister's K N Nehru, I Periasamy, E V Velu and Thangam Thennarsu, party deputy general secretary's K Ponmudy, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and A Raja, propaganda secretary Tiruchy Siva, former union minister Dayanidhi Maran would be among the senior leaders speaking at the meetings.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan would speak at the meeting to be held at Chengalpet town on March 4.

The meetings, which would also be a part of the birthday celebration of Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin who would turn 71 on March 1, would be held in corporations and municipalities throughout the state in accordance with the announcement of the high command on the basis of the decision made at the virtual meeting of district secretaries and persons in-charge of constituencies chaired by Stalin on February 23.