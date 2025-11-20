DMK, allies to protest on November 20, 21

CHENNAI: The Secular Progressive Alliance led by the ruling DMK has announced statewide protests against the Union government’s refusal to approve Metro Rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the alliance said a large-scale protest will be held in Coimbatore on Nov 20 and Madurai on Nov 21.

The alliance accused the Union government of repeatedly neglecting Tamil Nadu on key financial and developmental matters.