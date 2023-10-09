DMK allies slam K'taka, Union govt in TN Assembly over Cauvery water dispute

CHENNAI: Allies of the ruling DMK rallied behind the State government in the State Assembly on the vexed Cauvery water dispute as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin successfully moved a government resolution urging the Union government to direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi MLA Velmurugan set the tone when he welcomed the resolution moved by the CM and accused Karnataka of using Tamil Nadu only as a surplus drain by releasing Cauvery Water only during heavy rains there.

Seconding the government resolution, KMDK MLA E R Eswaran wondered why Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi did not persuade his Karnataka counterpart to get water released for TN.

Welcoming the resolution, MMK MLA M H Jawahirullah said that the dams in Karnataka must be brought under the control of the Cauvery Water Management Authority to ensure that the due share of water was released to Tamil Nadu.

Lauding the State government, CPI legislator Marimuthu, in a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the "56-inch chest" Union government was showing no empathy for the plight of Tamil Nadu farmers. CPM legislature party leader Nagai Maali, MDMK MLA Sadhan Tirumalaikumar, and VCK legislature party leader Sinthanai Selvan also spoke in support of the resolution.