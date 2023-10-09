TN Assembly adopts resolution urging Union govt to direct K'taka to release Cauvery water

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the final judgment of the Supreme Court.

The government resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was endorsed by all but the BJP, which “walked out” in protest of the government not modifying the resolution.

Moving the resolution in the House, Chief Minister Stalin described Cauvery Water as ‘essential’ not only to meet the food requirements of Tamil Nadu, but the life of its people, and said that his government would not compromise under any circumstance in securing Cauvery water for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Urging the Union government to act ‘fairly’ on the issue and secure Cauvery water for the people of Tamil Nadu, the CM assured the members of the State Assembly that the DMK regime would make all efforts without any hesitation on the issue.

46.15 tmc ft water realized between June 1-Oct 3 in deficit year

Detailing the various efforts made by his government, mainly the numerous meetings State Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan had with the Union Jal Shakthi Minister and the prayers made before the Apex Court on behalf of TN government to secure the State’s rightful share of water from neighbouring Karnataka this year, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has realized 46.15 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) at Biliguntulu between June 1 and October 3 in 2023-24 owing to the strong arguments advanced by Tamil Nadu government before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) despite it being a deficit water year.

Will raise regarding shortfall in CWRC meet on October 11

Reiterating that only 2.833 tmc ft water of the 9.19 tmc ft water due to TN at Biliguntulu was realized in June, the CM blamed Karnataka for not complying with the orders of the CWMA and said that in the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to be held on October 11, his government would demand Karnataka to make good the shortfall in the quantum ordered by the CWMA and CWRC so far in the current deficit water year in addition to the water that must be released for the next 10 15 days.

The CM also added that the government, if necessary, would consult the legal experts and seek legal remedies.

90.25 TMC ft water released for delta irrigation till October 5

Pointing out that 90.25 TMC ft water was released for delta irrigation from Mettur Dam till October 5 in the deficit year, and water has been provided on the basis of “turn system” to six lakh acres of Kuruvai and Samba crops, Stalin said that the State has the need to secure water (from Karnataka) for the remaining period to save the standing Kuruvai crop and the Samba crop to be planted soon.