DMK, allies come to agreement on numbers, identifying seats to be next task

CHENNAI: After dragging on for days on end, the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the State has finally managed conclude the first phase of its seat-sharing talks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. However, it is not fully over yet, as the seats on which each alliance partner is to contest is yet to be finalised.

Also read: Relief for CPM, Congress as Kamal settles for Rajya Sabha seat

As per the pacts sealed between the partners, the alliance leader DMK will contest from 21 seats, followed by Congress from 10, including Puducherry Union Territory. The two Left parties, CPM and CPI, and VCK will contest from two seats each, while MDMK, IUML and KMDK have been allotted one each. Of these, KMDK may contest on the DMK symbol, Rising Sun, sources said.

Also read: Who is Aadhav Arjuna, the INDIA bloc leader who is now in ED’s crosshair

Though part of the alliance, actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s MNM is not contesting the Lok Sabha election this time. However, it has got a commitment from the DMK to nominate its candidate to the Rajya Sabha when there is a vacancy – expected in 2025.

Though this is a significant progress, especially considering how talks were floundering till DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin personally stepped in to untangle the knots, there still is the not-so-easy part of identifying the seats. Many seats have multiple claimants, especially because DMK leaders at the district-level have urged the party leadership to take over some of the seats from which Congress had won last time.