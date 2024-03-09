Who is Aadhav Arjuna, the INDIA bloc leader who is now in ED’s crosshair

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate conducting raids at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with an alleged sand mining racket in the State has shot one person to the limelight, though in a much less favourable manner:Aadhav Arjuna, a national basketball player-turned-social activist-turned politician.

Incidentally, the raids came a day after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) signed a pact with the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election that is just a couple of months away. This chronology has prompted comments from various quarters of the raids on Saturday being a crackdown against those associated with the opposition bloc, INDIA.

Aadhav Arjuna shot to the headlines last month after being named the deputy general secretary of the VCK. When party chief Thol Thirumavalavan made the announcement, there were mixed responses from the general public and even among party cadre.

While his meteoric rise to become the deputy general secretary at such a rapid pace caused consternation among old-timers in the party, who cited his political inexperience as a big drawback, it was his family ties that made the public sit up and take note.

For the uninitiated, Aadhav is the son-in-law of controversial ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, a reclusive millionaire businessman who has faced multiple cases, including money laundering and land grabbing, among other cases.

When asked by the media, Aadhav denied allegations that his father-in-law had any role to play in his decision to join politics and VCK. He said his roots belong to a simple farming family, and claimed to have association with VCK leaders for two decades.

Basketball player

Starting from scratch to reach the top echelon is not unique to Aadhav's political life, but also in the sports arena. From representing the Indian basketball team to serving as president of Basketball Federation of India, Aadhav's life as an athlete too was not short of a dream. He is also the general secretary Tamil Nadu Olympic Association.

Election strategist

He came in contact with Thirumavalavan as an election strategist with his organisation, Voice of Commons. As per several accounts, his direct links to the party began in 2021. It was Voice of Commons that organised VCK's 'Vellum Jananayagam' conference in Tiruchy on January 26, an event that brought senior leaders of INDIA bloc parties on stage.

If party leaders are to be believed, Thiruma was mighty impressed by Aadhav's dedication in organising party events which eventually led to his elevation.

However, regardless of the work that he has apparently done as a strategist, he will find it difficult to shake off Martin’s shadow, especially at the time of what is expected to be a closely fought and potentially acrimonious election.

Lok Sabha candidate?

Within and outside the party circles, speculations are rife that Aadhav could be fielded in the Lok Sabha election. The VCK won from Chidambaram and Villupuram, both reserved seats. Interestingly, though the pact that the VCK signed with the DMK states it would contest from two seats, the fine print mentioned that the “seats would be confirmed subject to finalisation of constituencies with other allies”.

This has strengthened speculations that the party would seek a general seat and field Aadhav. It remains to be seen if there is any truth in this, and even if the plan is under consideration, whether the party would go ahead with it despite the threat of ED action.