CHENNAI: Days after the Union government notified all four labour codes, major political parties in Tamil Nadu have remained silent, even as trade unions have renewed their opposition and called for a resolution against it in the next Assembly session.

The Centre brought the codes into effect on November 21, merging 29 separate labour laws into four broad legislations covering wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety.

When the codes were originally passed in 2019 and 2020, all major trade unions, including the DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), had opposed them.

At the time, unions argued that several provisions weakened long-standing worker protections, reduced safeguards for unorganised labour and diluted the framework of standing orders that regulate service conditions in workplaces. With the codes now officially notified, union leaders say they expected the State government to respond, but Tamil Nadu has not issued any formal statement so far.

Speaking to DT NEXT, M Shanmugam, general secretary of the LPF and former Rajya Sabha MP, said the organisation continues to oppose the labour codes. “The codes were passed without tripartite discussion, leaving trade unions out of the picture. Our stand remains unchanged,” he said. Asked about the silence from the State government, he added that it was for the government to decide how it intends to act.

The AIADMK is yet to articulate its position. A senior leader said the matter would be taken to the party’s high command for a decision.

A Soundararajan, president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said the codes fundamentally alter workplace regulations and urged the Tamil Nadu government to state its opposition clearly. He said the unions expect the Assembly to take up the matter in the coming session.

R. Geetha, advisor to the Unorganised Workers Federation, said the Assembly should pass a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the four labour codes and protect the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers Act, the Agricultural Labourers and Farmers Welfare Act, the Fishermen and Fish Workers Welfare Act and the 18 sector-wise welfare boards.

Meanwhile, the CPM, CPI, VCK and CPI(ML) Liberation have condemned the Union government’s decision, describing the notification as a major setback for workers’ rights. In Kerala, Labour Minister V Sivankutty has announced that the State will not implement the central labour codes, a position trade unions in Tamil Nadu say should prompt the government here to take a clear stand.