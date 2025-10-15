DMK, AIADMK councillors argue over GD Naidu flyover

COIMBATORE: The corporation council meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday turned into a battle zone with DMK and AIADMK councillors having heated arguments over claiming credit for the newly opened GD Naidu flyover on the Avinashi Road.

Touted to be the longest flyover in Tamil Nadu, running for a stretch of 10.1 km from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins, was opened by Chief Minister MK Stalin on October 9.

At the council meeting, a resolution was passed thanking the state government for bringing the project. Opposing the resolution, the AIADMK councillors raised slogans as a symbol of protest.

Countering this, the DMK councillors claimed only five per cent of works got over during the AIADMK rule. “It was the DMK government which completed 95 per cent of the work to open the flyover,” the DMK councillors shouted out.

As AIADMK councillors refused these charges, an argument broke out, and they boycotted the meeting. This issue continues to be a bone of contention between the two Dravidian parties, as a few days ago, former minister SP Velumani, accompanied by his supporters, travelled on the flyover and his party cadres distributed sweets to commuters, claiming credit for the project.

Meanwhile, a total of 102 resolutions were passed in the council meeting presided over by Mayor R Ranganayaki, Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran, including the construction of a modern bus terminus at Thudiyalur at an estimated cost of Rs 3.27 crore.