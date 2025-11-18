DMK afraid of clean electoral rolls, says ex-Minister

MADURAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday backed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with party treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan claiming the exercise played a key role in the NDA’s recent landslide win in Bihar.

Speaking in Dindigul, Sreenivasan said over one bogus crore voters could be removed from Tamil Nadu’s rolls. He added that 40,000–50,000 voters in Dindigul district alone may be removed from the rolls.

After paying homage to freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, he predicted that the AIADMK-led alliance would replicate Bihar’s outcome and secure more than 220 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls, enabling party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami to return as Chief Minister.

Sreenivasan questioned the opposition to SIR by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging DMK cadre were actively mobilising voter enrolment.