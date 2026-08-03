DMK accuses Minister of deflecting Cauvery issue, seeks answers on Mekedatu

Addressing the media, DMK Advocates' Wing Joint Secretary and former MLA I Paranthaman said the Minister's remarks against late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi were intended to divert the debate from the Cauvery issue. He warned that the party would initiate legal action against those making defamatory remarks against Karunanidhi.

Questioning the C Joseph Vijay-led government's handling of the issue, Paranthaman said it had failed to convene an all-party meeting, a practice adopted by previous Chief Ministers while dealing with inter-State river water disputes. He also alleged that the government had not disclosed the outcome of the Chief Minister's reported meeting with officials on the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues.