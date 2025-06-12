DMDK’s Premalatha, Vijaya to embark on statewide tour with eye on 2026 polls

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Wednesday announced that she and her son V Vijaya Prabhakaran would soon embark on a statewide tour as part of the party's full-fledged preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media after a consultative meeting with district secretaries and Assembly-Constituency in-charges from the southern districts at the party headquarters in Koyambedu here, Premalatha said, "Tamil Nadu has been divided into eight zones for streamlined poll work. Today, we began with the southern zone comprising 29 constituencies. Meetings in other zones will follow on Monday and Tuesday. We have initiated detailed training for party in-charges on forming booth committees and executing ground-level organisational strategies."

She affirmed that after the zonal-level meetings, both she and Vijaya Prabhakaran would tour across Tamil Nadu, meeting the public and party cadres.

"We are strengthening our grassroots connection. The Cuddalore conference, scheduled for January 9, will mark the next phase of our campaign,” she said, adding that over 75% of booth committee in-charges have been appointed, and the remaining appointments would be completed within a month.

On the party's alliance stance, Premalatha remained non-committal.

"Whether it will be a solo contest or a coalition effort is a question only time can answer. The DMDK is not new to contesting elections alone. 'Captain' Vijayakanth has already set a precedent," she explained.

Responding to former AIADMK Minister KP Munusamy's comments on a possible alliance, Premalatha acknowledged AIADMK's earlier assurance of a Rajya Sabha seat.

"AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had signed a letter promising a seat. Although we haven't released the signed page for political decency, it's on record. We are now focused solely on strengthening our organisation," she said.

On the speculation of alliances with other parties, including the DMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, she said, "We will respond when the situation arises. As for TVK, Vijay is a youngster starting out; it's too early to discuss alliances."

However, party functionaries from the southern region in the meeting urged Premalatha to continue the alliance with AIADMK and field Vijaya Prabhakaran in Aruppukottai, citing his strong performance in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

They also recommended aggressive groundwork ahead of the local body polls.