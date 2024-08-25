DMDK unveils Vijayakanth's statue at Koyambedu office on 72nd birth anniversary

CHENNAI: A statue of late Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and actor Vijayakanth was inaugurated at the party head office in Koyambedu here, on the occasion of his 72nd birth anniversary.

Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK general secretary and wife of VIjayakanth, paid her respects at his memorial on Sunday.

The party is expected to commemorate Vijayakanth's birth anniversary as a day to eradicate poverty.