DMDK kicks off campaign to boost poll prospects

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Sunday launched a state-wide election campaign titled “Ullam Thedi Illam Naadi” from Gummidipoondi.



The DMDK chief’s campaign is seen as a move to strengthen the party’s grassroots network to gain leverage during seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Accompanied by her son and party youth wing secretary Vijaya Prabhakaran, Premalatha offered prayers at the Arambakkam Ganesh Temple in Tiruvallur district before formally beginning her tour. She earlier paid homage to party founder Vijayakanth at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu here.

The first phase of the tour will be conducted in 17 districts, covering Avadi (August 4), Kancheepuram and Ranipet (August 5), Vellore (August 6), Tirupattur (August 7), Hosur and Krishnagiri (August 8), Dharmapuri (August 9), Salem (August 11), Kallakurichi (August 13), Namakkal (August 14), Karur (August 16), Perambalur (August 17), Ariyalur (August 18), Mayiladuthurai (August 19), Cuddalore (August 20), Villupuram (August 22), and Chengalpattu (August 23). Meeting booth agents and interacting with women voters are goals of the campaign.

Meanwhile, a senior DMDK leader said that the party is unlikely to declare its alliance plans before January 2026. “This campaign is not just about visibility, it’s also about building bargaining power. Our vote share has become weak, and to demand more seats, we need to show electoral relevance. That’s why our chief is meeting cadre and voters directly,” the leader said.

The leader admitted that the lack of clarity on the alliance has created disillusionment among a section of the cadre. “There’s fatigue over resource mobilisation and some are waiting for the right time to jump ship,” he added.