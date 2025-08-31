DMDK key for any alliance to win 2026 polls, asserts Sudhish

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer LK Sudhish stated on Saturday that the alliance, which includes the DMDK, would emerge successful in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage at the memorial of Tamil Maanila Congress founder GK Moopanar in Teynampet here, Sudhish recalled the long association between the late TMC leader and the late DMDK founder Vijayakanth. “Moopanar and ‘Captain’ shared a friendship of nearly four decades. He often participated in and addressed the Captain’s film festivals. There exists a friendship beyond politics,” he said.

Responding to questions about his presence at the event attended by leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the DMDK leader stated that the party’s position on alliances would be announced at the party conference scheduled for January 9 in Cuddalore. “The alliance that includes DMDK will win in 2026. We welcome anyone who seeks to play a role with us,” he added.

The remarks come amid speculation over the DMDK’s political moves. In July, party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant met Chief Minister MK Stalin, weeks after expressing dissatisfaction over the AIADMK’s decision to retain both Rajya Sabha seats for itself without accommodating allies.

Sudhish’s comments are seen as a signal that the DMDK is keeping its options open even while attending an NDA event.