DMDK aligns with DMK, party it once fought with zeal; Captain's 'athma' won't forgive, says BJP

DMDK's move came amidst reports that the opposition AIADMK was also actively wooing the party to its led NDA. Key NDA constituent BJP slammed DMDK, saying while it has boarded a "sinking ship," Vijayakanth's "athma (soul) will not forgive" the party for forging ties with the DMK.

Incidentally, this was the first time the two parties have forged an electoral alliance. DMDK joined hands with the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK for the 2011 polls where the opposition combine, which also included the Left parties, trounced the DMK, relegating it to the third position in the 234-member TN assembly. With 29 MLAs, Vijayakanth became the Leader of Opposition then.