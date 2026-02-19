DMDK joins DMK-led front, dealing blow to AIADMK-BJP combine

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Thursday formally joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), a move seen as strengthening Chief Minister M K Stalin’s bid to retain power while unsettling the AIADMK-BJP combine.
For the first time since its inception, the DMDK, founded by actor-politician ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth, has aligned with the DMK. The alliance was sealed after DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth called on DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here.
“The alliance that everyone had been expecting has now taken shape. We have forged this alliance in line with the wishes expressed by our district secretaries and party functionaries,” Premalatha told reporters at Anna Arivalayam.
Welcoming the party into the fold, Stalin said he was delighted that the DMDK, founded by Vijayakanth, whom he described as a leader who had enduring affection for Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, had joined the SPA. He also welcomed Premalatha and DMDK office-bearers, expressing confidence that the partnership would contribute to Tamil Nadu’s progress and ensure the continuation of the Dravidian model of governance.
The decision comes amid reports that the DMDK had held talks with both the AIADMK and the BJP, seeking allocation of a Rajya Sabha seat. The announcement followed a day after the Election Commission notified elections to the Upper House. Sources indicated that one Rajya Sabha seat from the DMK’s quota is likely to be allotted to the DMDK.
The development is viewed as a setback to the AIADMK-BJP combine, which had expected to consolidate anti-DMK votes. With the DMDK’s entry, the ruling alliance’s electoral arithmetic, already anchored by a substantial vote base, is expected to gain incremental advantage across key constituencies.