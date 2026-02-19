DMDK joins DMK-led front, dealing blow to AIADMK-BJP combine

Welcoming the party into the fold, Stalin said he was delighted that the DMDK, founded by Vijayakanth, whom he described as a leader who had enduring affection for Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, had joined the SPA. He also welcomed Premalatha and DMDK office-bearers, expressing confidence that the partnership would contribute to Tamil Nadu’s progress and ensure the continuation of the Dravidian model of governance.