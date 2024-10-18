Diwali long weekend: TN govt employees union asks for holiday on Nov 1

CHENNAI: The government employees union in the state has requested to declare the day after Diwali (November 1) as a government holiday, according to a Thanthi TV alert.

The Diwali festival will be celebrated on October 31 (Thursday) in Tamil Nadu. By declaring Nov 1, the following day, which is a Friday, as a government holiday, the employees would get a long weekend.

If granted, altogether, there will be 4 days of leave Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.