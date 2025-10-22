Diwali liquor sale: PMK questions DMK's commitment to people

CHENNAI: Pointing out the liquor sales during 3-day Diwali holidays, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss criticized that the DMK government has no concern for people welfare.

"During the three-day Diwali celebration, Tamil Nadu recorded liquor sales worth Rs. 789.85 crore through TASMAC outlets. On October 18, sales hit Rs.230.06 crore, followed by Rs.293.73 crore on October 19, and Rs.266.06 crore on Diwali day. Region-wise, Madurai topped with Rs.170.64 crore, followed by Chennai, Trichy, Salem, and Coimbatore," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that under the Dravidian model government, liquor has become synonymous with celebration, impacting families and society. He compared the sales with the state’s Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which allocates Rs. 13,000 crore annually (Rs. 35.61 crore daily), stating that liquor sales during Diwali alone were 7.39 times higher the daily spend of the scheme.

"While the government claims to uplift poor families, it profits far more from liquor sales, pushing them into deeper financial distress," he said.