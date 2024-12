Diversion and rescheduling of trains due to maintenance in Madurai division, check details here

CHENNAI: Changes have been made in the pattern of several southbound trains due to Fixed Time Corridor blocks that have been approved for maintenance of assets for December 2024 in Madurai Division.

1. Train No. 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express leaving Sengottai at 7.05 am on December 3, 5, 7, 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27, 30; January 3, 6, and 8 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Thiruparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Vadamadurai, Vaiyampatti and Manaparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikkudi.

2. Train No. 16352 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express leaving Nagercoil at 6.15 pm on December 19, 26 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai.

3. Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 5.50 am on December 21 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, PUdukottai and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

4. Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur at 11.45 pm on December 20, 25; January 2 and 5 will be diverted to run via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manaparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai.

Rescheduling of Train Service:

1. Train No. 22631 Madurai – Bikaner Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.55 pm on December 26 will be rescheduled to leave Madurai at 14.00 hrs (Late by 2 hours 05 mins), a release issued by Southern Railway said.