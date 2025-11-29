Ditwah: Tamil Nadu extends help to passengers stranded in Colombo

CHENNAI: Officials of the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday conducted discussions with members of the Indian Embassy in Colombo after 45 Tamil passengers were left stranded without a flight to return home due to Cyclone Ditwah, as operations were grounded due to safety issues.

The Tamil Nadu government said that Public Department Secretary Reeta Harish Thakkar was in constant contact with officials of the Indian Embassy in Colombo and had discussed the plight of the stranded passengers after flights bound for Chennai were cancelled.

The Indian mission in Colombo has asked all Indian passengers stranded in Sri Lanka to register their details using a link shared in their X handle. Indian passengers were also asked to register themselves at the emergency help desk at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

Officials assured all efforts to provide assistance to the stranded Indian passengers, facilitating their travel back to India.

The Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, SM Naser, said that the stranded passengers would be brought back to Tamil Nadu safely. He added that, as per the Chief Minister’s direction, the government had taken all necessary measures.