CHENNAI: In a move to bolster resilience against natural calamities, the State government on Thursday approved the Disaster Management Plan for 2025, a comprehensive strategy incorporating modern technology to tackle floods and heatwaves.

The approval was granted by a high-level committee chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, which also reviewed preparedness for the ongoing North East monsoon and prevailing weather conditions.

The new plan hinges on technological tools to enhance prediction, monitoring, and response. The meeting reviewed the functionality of several key systems, including automated weather instruments and a storm surge model.

The functioning of an upgraded State Emergency Operations Centre and the Integrated Flood Monitoring Centre, the TN Alert app for public warnings and the TN Smart 2.0 portal for inter-departmental coordination are also under review.

Expressing pride in the State's progress, Chief Minister Stalin stated, “I am proud that Tamil Nadu, for the first time, is handling disaster management in an ideal way using new technologies.” He emphasised that his government has prioritised disaster management since taking office to minimise damage and protect the most vulnerable.

A critical issue raised during the meeting was a pending financial release from the Union government. Officials informed CM Stalin that a total of Rs 826.50 crore – comprising the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) – is yet to be released for the current financial year.

The CM instructed all departments—including Revenue, Local Administration, Police, Fire and Rescue, Fisheries, and Health—to work in close coordination to ensure seamless execution.

He also ordered the immediate deployment of monitoring officers to vulnerable districts, directed that rescue and relief centres be kept in a state of readiness, and mandated arrangements for providing necessities to affected people without delay.