Disrespect towards religious practice: Cops register case against HM after stir in Athur

Headmaster Ranjit Singh apologised to the parents after police intervened.

The Dasara festival at the Muthuramman temple in Kulasekarapattinam, near Tiruchendur, began with the flag hoisting on October 11. For the festival, devotees from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts wear sacred bead chains, tie the sacred thread (kappu), observe a ten-day fast and worship the goddess.

According to police sources, Ranjit Singh, headmaster of a government-aided higher secondary school at Athur, spotted the students wearing the chains and tied the kappu, and removed both before coming to school the next day.