Tamil Nadu ministers inspect festival arrangements

THOOTHUKUDI: Preparations are under way for the annual Dasara festival at the Mutharamman temple in Kulasekarapattinam, with ministers inspecting arrangements for the festival, which begins on October 11 and culminates with the Mahishasura Samharam at midnight on October 20.
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister C Ramesh and Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister A Srinath inspected the arrangements at the temple and surrounding areas.
Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Ramesh said the Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman temple festival was celebrated on a grand scale by people from the southern districts.
He said officials were reviewing arrangements for devotees' safety, entry and exit routes, basic amenities, the temporary bus stand, vehicle parking areas and the beach where the Mahishasura Samharam would be held.
The minister said a review meeting involving officials from various departments would be held at the district Collectorate to discuss arrangements and basic facilities for devotees.
He said all necessary basic amenities would be provided before the festival and steps would be taken to ensure the festival was conducted smoothly.
During the inspection, the ministers visited the Mutharamman temple premises, the Chidambareswarar temple beach area where the Mahishasura Samharam is held, the Karungali Amman temple area and the Aram Valartha Nayagi Amman temple area.
Temple authorities accorded the ministers a purna kumbha welcome before the inspection. The ministers also had darshan along with the general public.
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner Vinay, Collector Vishi Mahajan, Superintendent of Police Siva Prasad, Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer Gautham, District Revenue Officer Guru Chandran, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Saravanan and joint commissioners Rojali Sumatha and Arunachalam, among other officials, were present during the inspection.