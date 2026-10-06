Tamil Nadu ministers inspect festival arrangements

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister C Ramesh and Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister A Srinath inspected the arrangements at the temple and surrounding areas.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Ramesh said the Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman temple festival was celebrated on a grand scale by people from the southern districts.

He said officials were reviewing arrangements for devotees' safety, entry and exit routes, basic amenities, the temporary bus stand, vehicle parking areas and the beach where the Mahishasura Samharam would be held.

The minister said a review meeting involving officials from various departments would be held at the district Collectorate to discuss arrangements and basic facilities for devotees.