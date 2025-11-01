Disease burden of State sees sharp decline: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The state government's proactive public health measures during the ongoing northeast monsoon have significantly curbed seasonal diseases, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian.

Reviewing the monsoon preparedness meeting at the Directorate of Public Health in Teynampet here, the Minister said that since the onset of the monsoon on October 16, 16,248 special medical camps have been organised across the State, benefitting over 6.78 lakh people.

Nearly 4,755 laboratories, the highest in India, are functioning in Tamil Nadu to detect dengue cases, where 2.52 lakh samples have been tested so far.

The Minister highlighted that the incidence of most vector-borne and water-borne diseases has declined sharply compared to last year.

Malaria cases dropped from 284 to 218, chikungunya from 550 to 429, typhoid from 20,525 to 14,346, and leptospirosis from 3,104 to 2,134. Diarrhoeal cases also reduced from 86,026 to 64,519, and jaundice from 3,210 to 2,532.

"Such consistent improvement reflects the government's sustained focus on disease surveillance and preventive action," he told reporters.

Addressing questions on snakebite deaths, the Minister said that before this government assumed office, anti-snake and anti-rabies serums were available only in major hospitals. Now, all 2,336 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the State are stocked with both ASV (Anti-Snake Venom) and ARV (Anti-Rabies Vaccine).

Referring to a recent snakebite death, he stated that disciplinary action had been initiated against medical personnel responsible for the lapse, even though the hospital had the required stock of ASV. "This incident will serve as a lesson to ensure no negligence occurs in emergency response in future," he emphasised.

With over 40,000 field workers actively engaged in disease prevention and mosquito control, the Minister urged the public to stay alert during the rainy season and seek immediate medical attention for fever or related symptoms.