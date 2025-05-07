Discontent grows among BJP’s high-profile inductees in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Over the past few years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made several high-profile political forays in Tamil Nadu, orchestrating grand inductions of prominent leaders and film personalities into its ranks.

These strategic moves, celebrated with considerable fanfare, were intended to bolster the party's visibility and voter appeal in a state where it continues to be a marginal player.

However, a growing number of these high-profile recruits now find themselves languishing on the sidelines—largely ignored, underutilised, or stripped of real authority within the party structure.

From seasoned political veterans to celebrated faces from the Tamil film industry, figures such as VP Duraisamy, R Sarathkumar, Kushboo Sundar, Raadhika Sarathkumar, S Vijayadharani, and Sasikala Pushpa were inducted into the saffron party with the promise of prominence.

But behind closed doors, murmurs of dissatisfaction and frustration are growing louder, as these leaders grapple with political obscurity and limited influence.

Duraisamy’s political experience overlooked

Among the most glaring cases is that of VP Duraisamy, a veteran leader who defected from the DMK in May 2020 after serving as its Deputy General Secretary.

His induction into the BJP, during L Murugan's tenure as the state president, was positioned as a major political coup.

Duraisamy was subsequently appointed as one of the BJP's state vice-presidents — an ostensibly significant title that, insiders say, offered little in terms of decision-making power or political responsibility.

"After K Annamalai assumed the role of state president, Duraisamy was appointed as the state vice-president. But the position was diluted, with the title shared among multiple leaders, effectively diminishing its significance,” said a party functionary who also expressed concerns about being sidelined.

When contacted, Duraisamy told DT Next, “I'm not dissatisfied with the party. I'm content with my role, but I've been aspiring for a position in governance, like a gubernatorial appointment or a board chairmanship. I've been pushing for this for four years, but haven't yet received due recognition. Given my age and experience, the high command should consider me for a fitting opportunity. I've never contemplated quitting the party. I'll remain loyal until my last breath."

Spotlight fading on Kushboo Sundar

Another prominent face left in a politically ambiguous position in October 2020 is actor and former Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar.

After, she was appointed to the National Commission for Women (NCW), a prestigious post she held until her resignation in July 2024, citing constraints in engaging with everyday political activity.

Despite her charisma and strong media presence, no new party role has been offered to her since her exit from the NCW.

Dismissing reports of disenchantment, Kushboo said, "I'm very happy with my work in the party. I've been assigned responsibilities under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. I attended the WAVES summit in Mumbai, and I'm actively working in Delhi and Hyderabad. People expect me to remain visible in Tamil Nadu politics, but I'm meaningfully engaged with party affairs elsewhere. I am both active and content."

Sasikala, Vijayadharani still waiting in the wings

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa, who made a name for herself as a rebel within the AIADMK, joined the BJP in early 2020.

She was later named one of the state vice-presidents in 2022 under Annamalai's leadership.

Despite holding the title, insiders suggested she has been kept away from the party's strategic and operational decisions.

Pushpa declined to comment when approached.

Similarly, S Vijayadharani, a three-time MLA and former Congress leader, joined the BJP in February 2024.

Her switch, insiders say, was facilitated by promises of a Lok Sabha ticket.

But when the BJP unveiled its candidate list for the general elections, Vijayadharani's name was notably missing, leaving her disheartened.

"I'm actively participating in all party programs to which I'm invited, including the recent event where Nainar Nagenthran assumed charge as state president,” she said.

"I'm hopeful that the leadership will eventually recognise my contributions and offer a meaningful role. Electoral opportunities are entirely the party's prerogative, and I respect that,” she added.

Aftermath of Sarathkumar’s AISMK merger with BJP

Another intriguing case is that of actor-politician R Sarathkumar, who officially merged his party — the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) — with the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, since the merger, Sarathkumar has only been appointed to the BJP's national general council — a largely consultative body.

No key organisational roles have been offered to his wife, actor-producer Raadhika Sarathkumar, or key functionaries of the now-defunct AISMK.

Speaking on behalf of Sarathkumar, his secretary Antony told DT Next, "There is no dissatisfaction. Recognition in a national party like the BJP takes time, and we're patient. All our AISMK cadres continue to support Sarathkumar. We're confident that our work will be acknowledged in due course."

All genuine concerns will be addressed: Senior leader

When approached for comments on the growing dissatisfaction among its high-profile inductees, a senior BJP leader said, "The party high command is aware of every leader and every cadre. In a national party, the process of recognising contributions may take time due to various factors. But all genuine concerns will be addressed."

Another top leader confirmed that the party is in the process of preparing a revamped list of office-bearers for the State.

"In the upcoming organisational restructuring, efforts will be made to provide meaningful roles and responsibilities to these leaders based on merit and commitment,” added the leader.