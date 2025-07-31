Discharge from Mettur reduced as rains recede

MADURAI: As rains receded in Cauvery catchment areas, the discharge from Mettur dam was also reduced drastically on Wednesday, after days of flooding.

The reservoir realised an inflow of 50,500 cusecs on Wednesday evening, down from 70,000 cusecs in the morning. As the dam continues to hold its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet, the entire surplus inflow has been discharged through Ellis Saddle vents.

Of the total discharge, 18,000 cusecs are released through the powerhouse, while 32,000 cusecs are released through Ellis Saddle surplus vents and 400 cusecs for canal irrigation.

Following copious rains, the inflow into the dam clocked a maximum discharge of 1.10 lakh cusecs on Monday, resulting in flooding in several low-lying areas along the course of the river.

After three days, water began to recede in inundated areas in Bhavani in Erode district following a drop in water flow.

Therefore, the families evacuated from flooded areas like ‘Kandan Pattarai’, Cauvery Nagar, Keeraikara Street, and neighbouring areas in Bhavani heaved a sigh of relief.

The dam continues to retain its FRL for the sixth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, at Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery in Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, the inflow of the dam dropped to 57,000 cusecs on Wednesday, 5 pm from 88,000 cusecs at 8 am.

The ban on tourists from bathing in Hogenakkal falls and the suspension of coracle operations continues for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.