Discharge from Mettur dam to Delta increased by 1,000 cusecs

COIMBATORE: Water released from Mettur dam has been increased from 10,000 cusecs to 11,000 cusecs in view of increased demand from the delta region.



The discharge in water was increased at 3pm on Monday. On June 12, water was released from the dam for ‘kuruvai’ cultivation. Then, the dam had storage of 103.350 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet.



On June 18, the water level in the reservoir dipped below 100 feet after 339 days. It was last in 2005 to 2006 that the dam reached an unbeatable record of holding over 100 feet continuously for 428 days. And, in 2011, the dam had over 100 feet of water for about 228 days.



On Monday, 8am the dam realized a meager inflow of 176 cusecs and the water storage level stood at 94.10 feet. With the South West Monsoon yet to bring rains in catchment areas, the water storage level in the dam continued to dip fast. Meanwhile, the PWD took up painting and maintenance works of the 16 eye sluices.

