Disabled, escort can now travel free in TN govt buses in hilly regions

CHENNAI: The Department of Welfare for Differently Abled Persons has extended free government bus travel (white board) to persons with a disability of 40% or more and their escort in hilly areas of TN.

The scheme is already operational in Chennai and in other TN districts. However, the department has announced the same, specifically to the hilly areas.

As per the GO, 21 categories of PwDs mentioned in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016 (RPWD Act) with 40% or above disability and their escort, are allowed to travel without fare in the government buses with a white board operated by the State Transport Department. TMN Deepak, a disability rights activist and founder of December 3 Movement, said, “We welcome this announcement. The state government and department officials have found it necessary to provide free transit facilities for PwDs and their escort in hilly regions. What’s more significant is that all 21 categories of disabilities have been included in the scheme.”

Pointing out low-floor buses being operational in Tiruchy, Deepak called for extending their operations in hilly regions too. “Now that the State government has provided free travel, the following measure should be introduced: low-floor buses in hilly regions of TN as well,” he added.