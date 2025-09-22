Dindigul woman dies after jumping into well

MADURAI: A 50-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Dindigul after she jumped into a well on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Baby of Karuppathavanur village.

The relationship between the ill-fated victim and her husband was not smooth. Baby got married ten years ago, but she was childless. The couple quarrelled often, and when it became serious, Baby took this extreme step.

She left her house on Saturday evening and did not return. Her relatives went in search, but in vain.

Much to the shock of her relatives, the victim’s body was found floating in the well inside a private farm at Kottarapatti Pirivu near Reddiarchatram on Sunday morning.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the body and, based on a complaint, filed a case, sources said.