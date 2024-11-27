Differently abled can now apply for railway concession IDs online

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway announced Wednesday that persons with disability (PwD) do not need to visit railway stations or divisional offices to get concession identity cards and instead apply for them online.

As per a Southern Railway press release, a new digital initiative has been introduced by the Indian Railway to simplify the process of obtaining and renewing concession identity cards for PwDs.

"These ID Cards, essential for availing concessional train journey tickets, can now be applied for and renewed online, eliminating the need for physical visits to railway offices,” stated the press note.

The online application for identity cards can be made at https://divyangjanid.indianrail.gov.in. Persons with visual impairment with total absence of sight, persons with cognitive disability unable to travel without escort, persons with hearing and speech impairment (both afflictions together) and orthopedically challenged/ paraplegic persons/patients who are unable to travel without escort are all eligible for new ID cards or renewal of existing ones.

"Concessional reserved tickets can be booked at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) ticket counters or via the IRCTC website, and concessional unreserved tickets can be booked at ticket counters or using the UTS on mobile app,” the press note added.

To submit grievances, users may register their complaints at https://pgportal.gov.in/.

Explaining the application process, the press note said applicants should create a user account, mention the state and nearest railway station (station nearest to the certificate-issuing hospital) is chosen properly so that their case is forwarded to the correct division for further processing. The note added that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration.

Welcoming the move, a PwD activist said, "Moving the process of acquiring railway concession ID online is a welcome move. This will help several PwDs, especially those with locomotive disabilities. However, we hope the online application portal is PwD-friendly as well."

The activist further said it should cater to people with all kinds of disabilities -- from hearing to visual impairment -- and cognitive challenges.