Diff-abled man attempts immolation at Thanjavur VAO office to stop hooch sale

TIRUCHY: A differently abled person attempted self-immolation at Thanjavur VAO office on Tuesday demanding to initiate action against illicit liquor sale in his locality.



Sources said Ravichandran (56), a differently abled person from Orathanadu in Thanjavur, who came to the office of the Azhivaical VAO, staged a protest demanding the officials to prevent the sale of illicit liquor in his locality. He claimed that the liquor was being sold even as early as 4 am in the locality.

He had alerted the officials from the revenue department and even the police, but they were not initiating any action. He alleged that the revenue staff and the police have some nexus with the bootleggers.

Ravichandran, who raised slogans, poured kerosene over him and attempted self-immolation. Soon, the people snatched away the matchbox and poured water over him. Later officials held talks with him.