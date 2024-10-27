Diesel tanker overturns in Tiruvannamalai; locals rush in as 20,000 litres of fuel leaks

CHENNAI: A diesel tanker lorry overturned after colliding with a van in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, causing approximately 20,000 litres of diesel to spill onto the road, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The tanker lorry was travelling from Mangaluru to Panruti via Tiruvannamalai around 4:30 am when it tried to overtake a bus ahead of it near the Periyakolapadi bus stop on the Tiruvannamalai-Bengaluru National Highway. However, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up colliding with an approaching van, causing the tanker lorry to overturn. Approximately 20,000 litres of diesel spilt onto the road from the lorry, the report added.

Two people who were travelling in the van sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

Locals, who gathered after learning about the accident, reportedly even scooped up the spilt diesel into containers.

The Tiruvannamalai fire and rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and poured water on the road where the diesel had spilt to prevent mishaps.

The Tiruvannamalai West Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.