Didn't invite Vijay to INDIA bloc, decision lies with Stalin: TN Cong chief Selvaperuthagai

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday clarified that he did not invite TVK leader Vijay to join the INDI alliance.

“I only said Vijay could join the alliance as his policies and principles align with that of the INDIA bloc. But, I did not invite him to the alliance and my remarks have been misunderstood. Only Chief Minister MK Stalin should decide on accepting TVK into our fold in the State,” he said, talking to the media in Erode while seeking votes for Erode East bypoll DMK candidate VC Chandhirakumar.

He tried to downplay the significance of Congress handing over its sitting seat to DMK, claiming that DMK is contesting the Erode East bypoll to strengthen the INDIA bloc and that the winning candidate could be in power only for ten months. “Instead, the Congress will get more seats from DMK in the 2026 Assembly polls,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader condemned NTK chief coordinator Seeman for his controversial remarks on Periyar. Selvaperunthagai said Seeman could not do politics in Tamil Nadu, boycotting Periyar.

“People will teach him a befitting lesson by deciding whether he is in the ‘A’ team or ‘B’ team. He doesn’t talk on his own and is taught by those in Nagpur,” he said in a veiled reference linking Seeman to BJP and its parent body, RSS.

On the issue of Parandur airport, the TNCC chief said it was during the AIADMK regime that a report was sent on land acquisition. “People may face a huge loss. But, the State government has assured us that adequate compensation will be provided for the acquired land and rehabilitation of the affected,” he said.

He also led a Congress protest in Erode against the BJP for filing a case against Rahul Gandhi in Assam.