Did reversing police vehicle cause accident of two-wheeler chasing Vijay convoy in Thanjavur?

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has dismissed as false social media claims that a police vehicle reversing caused an accident involving vehicles that were following Vijay in Thanjavur.
Posts circulating on social media claimed that the accident occurred because a police vehicle suddenly reversed while the vehicles were following Vijay’s convoy, said a Daily Thanthi report.
According to the state’s fact-check unit, the claim is completely false. Officials said the police vehicle was stationary and urged the public not to spread rumours regarding the incident.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's public meeting in Thanjavur on Wednesday (March 4) made headlines for the wrong reasons yet again, with fans continuing to display risky and unruly behaviour. Three supporters who were trying to follow the actor-politician's convoy in their vehicles rammed into each other, while another, a college student, rammed his bike into a car, and was hospitalised with head injuries.