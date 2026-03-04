5 youths meet with accidents while chasing Vijay's convoy; DMK MP says 'not mark of true leadership'

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's public meeting in Thanjavur on Wednesday (March 4) made headlines for the wrong reasons yet again, with fans continuing to display risky and unruly behaviour. Three supporters who were trying to follow the actor-politician's convoy in their vehicles rammed into each other, while another, a college student, rammed his bike into a car, and was hospitalised with head injuries.
Visuals showed more than 100 cars and two-wheelers following Vijay’s convoy from Tiruchy towards Thanjavur, where he was to deliver a speech to party administrators.
P Vignesh (20), a third-year B Com student from Keelakalkandarkottai in Tiruchy district, was riding behind Vijay's vehicle to catch a glimpse of the star, when he suddenly lost control of his two-wheeler and rammed it into a car. He sustained severe head injuries for which he is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. His friend Arun suffered a leg fracture in the accident. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
Meanwhile, three others, who were also following the TVK chief's vehicle, on their respective two-wheelers, were attempting to speed in order to get a closer look at Vijay, according to a Thanthi TV bulletin. However, they ended up colliding with each other. The trio - Kalaimani (26), Muthu (28), and Durgasree (26) - have been admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur with hand and leg fractures, following the accident.
In another development, the father of the injured college student Vignesh, told reporters that he was not aware that his son had bunked college to attend Vijay's rally in Thanjavur. Neither his son nor his college had informed him, he claimed.
DMK MP P Wilson has vehemently criticised Vijay after news of the accidents broke out. “A true leader should guide his followers in the right path,” he said in a tweet on social media platform X.
Wilson said it was saddening to see young supporters being misguided and led astray. Listing what he termed basic responsibilities, Wilson said leaders must instruct supporters not to drive recklessly while following their vehicles, not to ride without helmets, not to create a nuisance on public roads, not to skip school or college, to remain law-abiding citizens, and not to damage public property.
He further remarked that enjoying 'mass' adulation without instilling discipline and values among followers was not the mark of true leadership.
Expressing concern for the injured youth, the MP said youngsters are the future of Tamil Nadu and wished them a speedy recovery.