5 youths meet with accidents while chasing Vijay's convoy; DMK MP says 'not mark of true leadership'

DMK MP P Wilson has vehemently criticised Vijay after news of the accidents broke out. “A true leader should guide his followers in the right path,” he said in a tweet on social media platform X.

Wilson said it was saddening to see young supporters being misguided and led astray. Listing what he termed basic responsibilities, Wilson said leaders must instruct supporters not to drive recklessly while following their vehicles, not to ride without helmets, not to create a nuisance on public roads, not to skip school or college, to remain law-abiding citizens, and not to damage public property.

He further remarked that enjoying 'mass' adulation without instilling discipline and values among followers was not the mark of true leadership.

Expressing concern for the injured youth, the MP said youngsters are the future of Tamil Nadu and wished them a speedy recovery.