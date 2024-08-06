Dhinakaran demands TN govt to drop plan of increasing govt employees retirement age

CHENNAI: AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran charged that the DMK government is contemplating to increase the retirement age to 62 years and demanded the government to drop its plan that would snatch away the employment opportunities of youths in the state.

Media reports indicate that the Tamil Nadu government is exploring increasing the retirement age from 60 years to 62 years to tackle the financial crisis, Dhinakaran said in his social media post on Tuesday, tagging Chief Minister M K Stalin's official X handle.

Nearly 40% of government employees are due to retire in the coming years as per the existing retirement age.

The government employees association is charging that the government is contemplating such a move as it is not in a position to give retirement to such a large number of retiring employees, he said.

He hit out at the DMK regime for its inability to fulfill its poll promise of going back to the old pension regime and filling up 3.5 lakh vacant posts in the government departments.

"It is not even able to fill the vacant post of the chairperson of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission," he said and continued that the present dispensation's inability to fill the vacant posts has been increasing unemployment among the youths.

The number of persons registered with the employment office has crossed 80 lakh.

Amidst such a situation, the government's move to increase the retirement age of government employees would have serious implications.

Hence, it should drop its move and commence recruitment drives to fill the vacant posts in the government sector at the earliest.