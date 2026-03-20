Dhinakaran, Anbumani leave for Delhi amid NDA seat-sharing talks

Dhinakaran, who departed from Chennai on an Air India flight, told reporters at the airport that his visit was not specifically to discuss alliance matters, even as political developments pointed to ongoing negotiations within the National Democratic Alliance. He said the AMMK was part of the NDA and that Shah was leading the coalition. Referring to Palaniswami’s meeting in Delhi, he added that he had received an invitation from the Union Home Minister four days ago.

While returning to Chennai, Palaniswami told reporters at the New Delhi airport that seat-sharing negotiations with the BJP would be completed within the next four days and that the party’s election manifesto would be released within a week.