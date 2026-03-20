AIADMK will fix seat-sharing, announce constituencies in 4 days, says Palaniswami after talks with Shah

CHENNAI: After his return from New Delhi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that all seat-sharing negotiations with the BJP awould be completed within the next four days, and that the party’s election manifesto will be released within a week, according to a Maalaimalar report.
He also said a formal announcement on constituencies allocated to the parties would be made alongside the seat allocations.
The AIADMK chief was speaking after calling upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday night, where senior leaders discussed seat-sharing arrangements and overall election strategy.
Palaniswami also dismissed speculation about a possible alliance with TVK, stating that no such talks were ever held, adding that no new party would join the NDA fold, as it was sealed.
The BJP is reportedly seeking at least 35 seats, while AIADMK has so far offered 27. Other allies are expected to receive smaller allocations, with PMK likely to get 17 seats and TMC around 4 seats, the report added.
Palaniswami also added that BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit the state on Saturday (March 21) to continue discussions and finalise arrangements, ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections.
In addition, AIADMK is expected to allocate seats to smaller parties such as Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi, and Puratchi Bharatham Katchi.
The AIADMK is reportedly also in talks with Dr K Krishnaswamy's Puthiya Tamilagam, in hopes of bringing the outfit into the NDA alliance in the state, according to Maalaimalar.
Meanwhile, during the Delhi talks, the BJP is said to have pushed to contest from a larger share of constituencies in Tamil Nadu and suggested that smaller allies contest under its ‘Lotus’ symbol, instead of their own.