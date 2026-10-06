Dharapuram records 17.55 per cent polling by 9 AM

COIMBATORE: The Dharapuram assembly by-election recorded a brisk voter turnout with 17.55 per cent of the electorate casting their votes by 9 a.m.
Polling began at 7 a.m. across the constituency, where voters turned up in significant numbers at several polling stations.
The early turnout comes amid tight security arrangements, with police and Central Armed Police Forces deployed at polling centres, including those identified as sensitive and vulnerable.
A total of 2,23,306 voters, comprising 1,07,285 men, 1,16,013 women and eight third-gender voters, are eligible to vote at 320 polling stations across 186 centres.
Twenty-two candidates are in the fray, with the main contestants being TVK’s P Sathyabama, AIADMK’s K. Banumathi, DMK’s S. Suganya, CPI’s P Lakshmanan and NTK’s M. Karthika.
The by-election has attracted considerable political attention as Sathyabama, who resigned as an AIADMK MLA and joined TVK, is seeking a fresh mandate.
Polling will continue until 6 p.m. and votes will be counted on October 9.