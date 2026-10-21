Dharapuram NTK candidate's arrest: Did I smuggle drugs, asks Karthika

While being escorted for a post-arrest medical check-up at the government hospital in Dharapuram, she told reporters that she hasn't smuggled any narcotics to be swooped down on in such a manner, referring to the recent arrest of a TVK functionary, N Boopalan, in a meth case. “Does only the Chief Minister have the right to campaign on the final day of the polls?” she asked, while accusing police of arresting her without allowing her to change out of her nightwear dress, causing inconvenience and humiliation.

On October 4, police booked and detained Karthika and other protesters for staging a roadblock along the route taken by Vijay for the roadshow.