Dharapuram candidate didn’t join ruling party, AIADMK slams TVK claim

In a post on its official X handle, the AIADMK said the alleged misinformation campaign began immediately after the party announced Banumathi as its candidate for the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll.

"Immediately after announcing our candidate, fear has gripped the TVK," the party said, alleging that the ruling party's "fake news warriors" were spreading completely false information that Banumathi had joined the TVK.

The AIADMK alleged that the TVK was unable to face its political opponents directly and instead resorted to poaching legislators from other parties before fielding them as its own candidates.