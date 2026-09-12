Dharapuram candidate didn’t join ruling party, AIADMK slams TVK claim

CHENNAI: AIADMK on Friday accused the ruling TVK of spreading false information on social media by claiming that its Dharapuram bypoll candidate, Banumathi, had joined the TVK, and warned of legal action against those circulating the claim.
In a post on its official X handle, the AIADMK said the alleged misinformation campaign began immediately after the party announced Banumathi as its candidate for the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll.
"Immediately after announcing our candidate, fear has gripped the TVK," the party said, alleging that the ruling party's "fake news warriors" were spreading completely false information that Banumathi had joined the TVK.
The AIADMK alleged that the TVK was unable to face its political opponents directly and instead resorted to poaching legislators from other parties before fielding them as its own candidates.
Claiming that the TVK had realised the AIADMK candidate would win the bypoll, the party said it had turned to spreading false information. It also accused the ruling party of being "born in lies and grown on lies."
The AIADMK said it would initiate strict legal action against those responsible for spreading false information about its candidate.
The party added that voters in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram would respond appropriately to those who allegedly sought to distort the people's mandate.