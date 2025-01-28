Dhanush vs Nayanthara: Madras HC dismisses application preferred by Netflix on BTS dispute

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the application preferred by Netflix to reject the suit filed by actor Dhanush against the usage of BTS clippings from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan film in the documentary film about actor Nayanthara.





