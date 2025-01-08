Dhanush Vs Nayanthara: Madras HC posts final hearing for Jan 22

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the final hearing of the suit filed by actor Dhanush against actor Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan, and OTT platform Netflix for using behind the screen clips (BTS) of the film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’.

The suit was heard by Justice Abdul Quddhose on Wednesday.

Since Netflix sought time to advance their case, the judge posted the matter to January 22, saying no further adjournment will be granted.

In the plaint, Dhanush said the makers of the documentary violated his copyrights protected under the Copyright Act, 1957, by not obtaining the no-objection certificate (NOC) from him for using the clips from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in the documentary on Nayanthara currently being streamed on Netflix.

The documentary released worldwide on Netflix on November 18, causing him huge losses; hence he demanded Rs 10 crore for the infringement of his copyright, said the plaint.

The relationship between Dhanush and Nayanthara, which remained testy for nearly a decade since the film's production in 2015, plummeted further after she issued an open letter accusing him of acting petty by not granting permission to use clips. The allegations that she raised were not merely professional but also touched his personal life right from the first portion of the letter in which she addressed him as the son of yesteryear director Kasthuri Raja and brother of director Selvaraghavan – a thinly veiled allegation of nepotism – while portraying herself as a self-made woman.





