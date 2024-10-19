CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Advocate's Association condemned the circular issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) alleging that lawyers indulged in Kangaroo court activities with anti-social elements.

The letter written to the DGP stated that the blanket accusations against the legal fraternity not only tarnished the reputation of the lawyers but also undermined the fundamental rights enshrined in the legal system.

The circular issued by the DGP alleged that 396 lawyers met with history sheeters in various prisons to indulge in Kangaroo court activities by misusing their advocate position.

The legal professional is integral to upholding the rule of law and lawyers, deserve to be treated with respect and dignity like any other citizen, read the letter.

Lawyers representing their clients regardless of the charges they are facing and visiting them in prison is a legitimate and necessary part of the legal process, said the letter.

Issuing circulars by casting unwanted aspersions on the entire legal system erodes public confidence in the justice system, the letter added.

The association demanded the DGP withdraw the circular and urged clarification in this regard to restore the dignity of the legal profession.