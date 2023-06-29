DGP of the masses retires, ready to move to next assignment

CHENNAI: C Sylendra Babu, one of the IPS officers who tried to stay accessible to people of the state throughout his life in the police department is finally retiring from the khaki life on Friday and getting ready for his after retirement assignment.

He was one of the rare officers who always stayed in state police and never opted for central deputation.

Sylendra Babu is also an officer who preached fitness and practiced it as well.

He can still give tough competition to younger officers in shooting, swimming, and cycling besides being a good motivational speaker.

He had not only authored 14 books but also groomed many Civil Service aspirants and trained them to attend the final interview.

Belonging to the 1987 batch of IPS officers Sylendra Babu is a native of Kanyakumari.

The officer who was considered to be a law and order man, started many initiatives when he was in key positions.

Some of the initiatives are camera based aerial traffic control system in Coimbatore city, introduction of reception officers in police stations, starting "a day with commissioner" for school children and recruiting fishermen as Home Guards in Coastal Security Group etc.

His tenure as head of the police force also witnessed Kallakurichi violence, hooch deaths in Villupuram and Kancheepuram besides a number of arrests of political opponents who were critical of present government through social media.

During his stint as head of coastal security group, Sylendra Babu did his part of campaigh to protect the depleting marine life and sensitised young officers to deal with poaching of marine life.

The top official also found time to create awareness through social media platforms by releasing youtube videos on cyber crime, banking frauds and phishing.