Devotees wait for 24 hours at Tirumala Tirupati temple for free darshan

CHENNAI: With summer vacations beginning across the country, the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati is seeing heavy pilgrim rush with waiting time for darshan of the deity stretching beyond 24 hours.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the waiting rooms are full and there are long queues of devotees for around 2 kms.

It is reported that devotees who came for the free live darshan, have been waiting for 24 hours to have darshan.