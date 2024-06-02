Devotees throng Tiruvannamalai temple despite summer heat; endure four-hour long wait

CHENNAI: A significant number of devotees thronged the Tiruvannamalai Annamalaiyar Temple on Sunday. The pilgrims endured a wait of more than four hours under the sweltering sun for a chance to have darshan.

In an effort to alleviate the heat, temple authorities took measures by spreading coconut fiber mats and continuously poured water over them to cool the walking paths for the pilgrims.

The Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai is one of the Pancha Bhutha Sthalas, symbolizing the element of fire (Agni Sthala).

This sacred site attracts numerous devotees daily from local areas as well as from distant districts and states.