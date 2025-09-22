Devotees observe 'Mahalaya Amavasai' rituals across TN

RAMANATHAPURAM/TIRUCHY: Rameswaram witnessed a surge of devotees on Sunday, as thousands gathered at the sacred Agni Theertham to perform rituals and ancestral offerings in observance of Mahalaya Amavasai.

The occasion, regarded as one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar, is believed to bring peace to the souls of departed ancestors when observed with devotion.

From the early hours of the day, men, women and children arrived at the seashore adjoining the Ramanathaswamy temple, carrying puja materials and offerings.

They took the customary holy dip in the waters of Agni Theertham, a practice considered to cleanse sins and provide solace to departed souls.

Following the ritual bath, families performed 'tarpanam' — ancestral rites conducted with sesame seeds, water, and prayers — for the spiritual upliftment of their ancestors.

As part of the day's observances, devotees also visited the 22 sacred wells inside the Ramanathaswamy temple complex.

Bathing in these wells, each associated with a unique spiritual significance, is an integral aspect of the Mahalaya Amavasya tradition.

Pilgrims believe that completing this sequence of rituals ensures blessings and spiritual liberation for both the living and the departed.

Meanwhile, in a vibrant display of faith and devotion, tens of thousands of devotees from different districts across Tamil Nadu made their way to the Amma Mandapam Cauvery bathing ghat in Srirangam on Sunday.

Devotees sought to purify themselves with a holy dip in the river, perform tarpanam (ritual offerings) for their ancestors, and visit sacred temples.

Along with Ayyalamman, Odathurai, and other nearby ghats, these pilgrims gathered to partake in a sacred tradition.

Among the twelve Amavasya days of the year, the Mahalaya Amavasya that falls in the Tamil month of Purattasi is considered especially significant, following the auspicious Thai and Aadi Amavasya days.

Large numbers of devotees arrived early in the morning from districts including Trichy, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, and Karaikudi.

After completing the rituals, they proceeded to major temples, such as the renowned Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, the Jambukeswarar Temple in Thiruvanaikaval, and the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, for worship.

It is from this day that the Durga Puja festivities begin. Durga Puja starts on the seventh day after Mahalaya and ends on the tenth day of Dashami or Dussehra.

Hindus believe that fasting and special pujas on the Amavasya day of every month will bring peace to their ancestors.

It is the belief that if those who have not cherished their memory for a long time, fast and perform Pithur Karma Puja on this Mahalaya Amavasi day, their ancestors will find peace of mind, and they will be happy and wish their family a good life.